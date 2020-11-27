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Episode 38 - The Truth About the Democratic Party
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16 views • November 27, 2020
In this episode we examine the historical record of the national Democratic Party and then fast-forward to present day and uncover the real motivations behind their radical agenda.
Why do they take such hard line positions on policies like abortion, illegal immigration, welfare, gay marriage, socialized medicine, guns control, climate change, minimum wage and higher taxes? Why do they advocate for socialism? None of these policies have the support of the majority of Americans yet they are all a prominent fixture in the platform that the national Democratic Party.
Why do they take such hard line positions on policies like abortion, illegal immigration, welfare, gay marriage, socialized medicine, guns control, climate change, minimum wage and higher taxes? Why do they advocate for socialism? None of these policies have the support of the majority of Americans yet they are all a prominent fixture in the platform that the national Democratic Party.
Keywords
democratshillary clintonclimate changeglobal warminggun controlsupreme courtdeclaration of independencesocialismabortioninfanticideminimum wagedemocratic partyobamacareten commandmentssocialized medicinejudeo-christiantruth questtruth quest podcastfourteenth amendmentsingle payercivil rights act of 1866
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