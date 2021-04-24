CCP’s Bragging of “Eight” Military Abilities Superior to the U.S.

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Recently, the internet is widely circulating the article titled “U.S. media admits eight military abilities in which the CCP is superior to the U.S.”. It’s all about blocking information and brainwashing the Chinese people in mainland China. After the brainwashed CCP supporters read such articles, they will instantly be full of patriotism. Seeing the photos of the respective aircraft carriers of the U.S. and China will make them understand the huge gap between a dream and the reality.