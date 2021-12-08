© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Downfall of Billy Graham
Follow
0
Share
Report
368 views • December 08, 2021
Billy Graham is revered around the world but is this reverence justified? Who was Billy really working for? In this revealing and informative interview: Miguel Hayworth lays out the case against Billy Graham and leaves the viewer in little doubt that something very unBiblical was at the heart of Billy Grahams ministry. This politically charged video exposes links to the Freemason's; DeMolays; Bohemian Grove; various Presidents including Nixon, Obama and Clinton; and many more!
Filmed in Milton Keynes.
Filmed in Milton Keynes.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.