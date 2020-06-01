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Seattle Police Dept appear to be smashing windows looting all by themselves
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115 views • June 01, 2020
Please make this go viral. . Police and National Guard patrolling neighborhood and shooting civilians on their own property. Make America see this link :- https://bit.ly/36LRnkB
police officers escalating violence Videos link :- https://bit.ly/3esLGuC
#live #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER #riots2020 #unlockone #LAProtests #DallasProtests #chicagoprotest #laprotest #LosAngelesriots #torontoprotest #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #mineapolis #NashvilleProtest
Protester gets maced and shot in the face with a tear gas canister (Grand Rapids, MI)
Seattle Police Dept appear to be smashing windows looting all by themselves
SeattlePD, SeattleRiots, GeorgeFloyd, PoliceCorruption, PoliceBrutality, BlackLiveMatter, BLM, ACAB, PoliceReform, SmashedStores, PoliceState, MartialLaw, NationalGuard, Looting, Looters, Criminal, CrookedCops, FuckThePolice, FTP, Fuck12, Mayhem
police officers escalating violence Videos link :- https://bit.ly/3esLGuC
#live #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER #riots2020 #unlockone #LAProtests #DallasProtests #chicagoprotest #laprotest #LosAngelesriots #torontoprotest #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #mineapolis #NashvilleProtest
Protester gets maced and shot in the face with a tear gas canister (Grand Rapids, MI)
Seattle Police Dept appear to be smashing windows looting all by themselves
SeattlePD, SeattleRiots, GeorgeFloyd, PoliceCorruption, PoliceBrutality, BlackLiveMatter, BLM, ACAB, PoliceReform, SmashedStores, PoliceState, MartialLaw, NationalGuard, Looting, Looters, Criminal, CrookedCops, FuckThePolice, FTP, Fuck12, Mayhem
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