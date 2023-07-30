Dr Chris Alan Shoemaker in Canada.

A Shocking Revelation.





A 20% occurrence of Myocarditis proven in those who took the vaccine. 200,000 people per million.





"50% or 100,000 of those will die within 5 years. That's a medical fact."





There are people who made obscene profits from their partnership with Big Pharma companies like Moderna and Pfizer and who were in a position to know.





British PM

#Sunak

stated in Parliament that the Covid vaccine was "safe and effective" It was then exposed that he had purchased $500 million of investment shares with vaccine producer Moderna through a tax haven in the Caymen islands with a company called Thelema Partners.





How many others also took advantage from their privileged positions and potential insider knowledge to allow harm to happen to the British people and people around the world while they made profits from the vaccine rollout.?





In the UK by the end of August 2022, of those aged 12 years and over: 93.6% had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 88.2% had received a second dose. 70.2% had received three or more doses.





The deaths could be staggering in Britain alone.





How many of the elitists and members of the

#WEF2030Agenda cult knew? All by design.

@CShoemakerMD

