Why Isn't This Shown on Mainstream?

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240 views • August 19, 2020
On the 20th October 2015, the Legal and Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee convened, and Liberal Senator, the Hon. William D Heffernan delivered an impassioned call to action to the Attorney General, using parliamentary privilege to accuse an unnamed former Prime Minister (and 27 other leaders in Australia) of being alleged pedophiles, while also pointing the finger at a complicit Australian judiciary.

Many of the people on the list and otherwise named in the documents were "prominent", Senator Heffernan said: "They were delivered to me by a police agency some time ago because no one seems to want to deal with them."
The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse was empowered to investigate institutions including sporting groups, schools, churches and after-school care services. It was invested with the power to investigate abuse that occurs in an institutional context, in "any public or private body, agency, association, club, institution, organisation or other entity or group of entities of any kind (whether incorporated or unincorporated)".

The Hon Senator Heffernan proposed a wider definition of "institution" in the Royal Commission's terms of reference:

"I actually want to go to the proposition, Mr Attorney, that we should include in the terms of reference the "institution of the law," and I have documents here, which the Royal Commission has seen, to justify that case—and in fact every Attorney-General from Attorney-General Ruddock until now has seen some of these documents. They are police documents, and they are very disturbing." He continued:

"In the last 18 months I have put forward a case, which I initiated to remove a judge from the bench in New South Wales, Justice Garry Neilson—whose name in the trade is 'Gorilla in Black Lace'—and it succeeded to a point. He was hearing a case against a man who was found guilty of raping siblings and then faced new charges, and the judge would not allow the earlier charges into the court. During the hearing of the case and from the bench, he said to the court that he thought the law was out of date, that sex for siblings should be now legal and that it should not be illegal for men to have sex with children. I found that despicable and despising, and a display of complete bias of display from the bench."

For the full transcript:
https://parlinfo.aph.gov.au/parlInfo/search/display/display.w3p;query=Id:%22committees/estimate/b2ac3d04-3b49-4dbc-b8f5-568935767ea9/0004%22;src1=sm1

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oduEkmrdiNM
Sentry One YT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=36ISUx2ZOBM
Peekay Censored Again 2 Patreon Account. https://www.patreon.com/peekaytruth
Keywords
pedophilesaustraliapaedophiliawhitewashwilliam d heffernanroyal commission
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