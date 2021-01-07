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PROPHECY UPDATE JAN 7, 2021 - WHAT ARE WE TO DO NOW?
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597 views • January 07, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell talks about the election fraud in the USA and there is nothing to stop the Democrats in their path of destruction. The Lord told us that terrible times will come but we have to put our trust in Him and lean not on our own understanding as Proverbs 3:5-6 tells us.
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