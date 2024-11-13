11/13/24 TRUMP's NOMINEE LIONS! Hammer Of Justice! MI FEMA FF Threat #B2B2B





11/13/24 TRUMP's Nominees: Gaetz, AG, Gabbard, DNI, Hegseth, Sec Def: Total Flush of Cartel Babylon Bureau-rats! FEMA MI staging at Wurthsmith AFB: Weather Assault planned? Take Action! As House Oversight Com. FEMA hearing approaching! Prayers for the Redemption Arc of Trump's nominees and for TRUMP's safety! Shields Up! We Are FREE!

for full links go to: https://rumble.com/v5p3ote-111324.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Let MTG Know about the FEMA THREAT in MI:

FEMA Staging Massive cache of Emergency supplies in Michigan township: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/concerns-mount-as-fema-selects-oscoda-airport-massive/





Nancy Mace files investigation of Alpha Genesis, the NIH contracted monkey farm in SC, where many monkeys are still free!

https://www.foxcarolina.com/2024/11/13/rep-nancy-mace-launches-inquiry-into-federal-agencies-funding-sc-primate-research-facility/





Matt Gaetz Nominated for AG:

Adam Schiff terrified of The Hammer, Gaetz:

Tulsi Gabbard nominated for DNI!!

