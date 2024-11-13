BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
11/13/24 TRUMP's NOMINEE LIONS! Hammer Of Justice! MI FEMA FF Threat #B2B2B
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
81 views • 5 months ago


11/13/24 TRUMP's Nominees: Gaetz, AG, Gabbard, DNI, Hegseth, Sec Def: Total Flush of Cartel Babylon Bureau-rats! FEMA MI staging at Wurthsmith AFB: Weather Assault planned? Take Action! As House Oversight Com. FEMA hearing approaching! Prayers for the Redemption Arc of Trump's nominees and for TRUMP's safety! Shields Up! We Are FREE!

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!

for full links go to: https://rumble.com/v5p3ote-111324.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Brighteon limits length of description


Let MTG Know about the FEMA THREAT in MI:

https://greene.house.gov/

https://billblasterapp.org/


FEMA Staging Massive cache of Emergency supplies in Michigan township: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/concerns-mount-as-fema-selects-oscoda-airport-massive/


Nancy Mace files investigation of Alpha Genesis, the NIH contracted monkey farm in SC, where many monkeys are still free!

https://www.foxcarolina.com/2024/11/13/rep-nancy-mace-launches-inquiry-into-federal-agencies-funding-sc-primate-research-facility/


Matt Gaetz Nominated for AG:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/breaking-president-trump-announces-nomination-gop-rep-matt/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/matt-gaetz-resigns-congress-after-trump-taps-him/

Adam Schiff terrified of The Hammer, Gaetz:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/russia-collusion-hoaxer-adam-schiff-flips-after-trump/


Tulsi Gabbard nominated for DNI!!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/breaking-president-trump-announces-tulsi-gabbard-as-director/

You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi! https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

