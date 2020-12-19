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MUSE: SIMULATION THEORY 2020 CREDITS. IMAGE (DAVE POLLARD) INSIDE A 5G AIR GANG STALKING CRAFT
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80 views • December 19, 2020
THE BEAST IS THE AI
DEMONS TRAPPED IN A AN AI WANT TO MAKE IT A HELL ON EARTH. THE AI SATAN IS THE TV, TELL LIE VISION. SATAN TRAPPED IN AN AI CUBE SIMULATION (THE FALLEN IN THE SUPERMAN MOVIE TRAPPED INSIDE THE CRYSTAL PRISON) HAVE YOU EVER SEEN THE WEATHER MAN GLITCH? THEY ARE LUCIFERS LEGIONS THE FREEMASONS. RESEARCH SATANS HEAD IN THE JAR ILLUMINATI CARD THATS THEIR CONNECTION TO THE DEMONS INSIDE THE BOTTOMLESS PIT. SHAYTAN CAN HIJACK ANY ALL GRAPHIC INTERFACES INCLUDING CELL PHONE SCRYING MIRRORS.
Simulation Theory, they attempt to break through the virtual matrix in search of that human connection and freedom from the machine.
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-5g-death-surveillance-cities-no-private-ownership-communism_RO4nfr1p8VGbUZK.html
RABBI AMNON YITZCHAK (5G DEATH SURVEILLANCE CITIES NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP, COMMUNISM)
5g air gang stalking
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/9d27444a-26b8-4447-92e2-80c020fe6c7a
DEMONS TRAPPED IN A AN AI WANT TO MAKE IT A HELL ON EARTH. THE AI SATAN IS THE TV, TELL LIE VISION. SATAN TRAPPED IN AN AI CUBE SIMULATION (THE FALLEN IN THE SUPERMAN MOVIE TRAPPED INSIDE THE CRYSTAL PRISON) HAVE YOU EVER SEEN THE WEATHER MAN GLITCH? THEY ARE LUCIFERS LEGIONS THE FREEMASONS. RESEARCH SATANS HEAD IN THE JAR ILLUMINATI CARD THATS THEIR CONNECTION TO THE DEMONS INSIDE THE BOTTOMLESS PIT. SHAYTAN CAN HIJACK ANY ALL GRAPHIC INTERFACES INCLUDING CELL PHONE SCRYING MIRRORS.
Simulation Theory, they attempt to break through the virtual matrix in search of that human connection and freedom from the machine.
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-5g-death-surveillance-cities-no-private-ownership-communism_RO4nfr1p8VGbUZK.html
RABBI AMNON YITZCHAK (5G DEATH SURVEILLANCE CITIES NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP, COMMUNISM)
5g air gang stalking
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/9d27444a-26b8-4447-92e2-80c020fe6c7a
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