Jordanians have gathered Again outside the US Embassy in Amman in Order to Express their Condemnation of Washington’s support for Israel
Jordanians have gathered outside the US embassy in Amman in order to express their condemnation of Washington’s support for Israel.

Adding:

ran FM calls for political, economic sanctions on Israel, trial of its leaders over Gaza strikes

🔹Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states to impose political and economic sanctions on Israel and set up a tribunal to prosecute Israeli leaders for their war crimes in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah resistance forces shoot down Israeli military drone in Jeba’a region, south Lebanon

and

OIC condemns Israeli attack on Gaza hospital as 'organized state terrorism'

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned Israel's brutal attack on a hospital in central Gaza as an act of "organized state terrorism" and a "war crime."



Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazalebanonrussianwest bankukrainiansmo

