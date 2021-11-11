How To Resist The Great Reset. Know The Difference Between What Comes From Man & What Comes From God

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Partial Transcript below, plus how this all fits into the Globalists Agenda of the Covid19 Vaccines, Green New Deal and Climate Change
How To Distinguish Between What Comes From Man And What Comes From God
It's very simple. Whatever is man made through the addition of synthetic material, or not found naturally in nature, comes from Man. Anything naturally found in nature, or the combination of naturally made material (with the exception of what God has instructed us not to mix), comes from God.
The Rabbis Can't Even Make The Correct Distinction
"Everything comes from God". The rabbis have utterly confused the context by comparing what man makes as having come from God since if God enabled man to make it, it must have His approval and be for our good. So how about that Nuclear energy? Well, they say that everything can be either used for good or for evil. Really? So how can say a banana or an apple be for our good or evil? How can water? Trees? That analogy only really works for man made things, or with man's intervention. Why do religious Jews then still don't own televisions?
How Technology Intertwines With Torah And God
The new dilemma now being discussed in Rabbinic circles is how modern technology interacts with Jewish Law/Torah. This is evident in how kashrut is determined. We now face the reality of 3D printed food, specifically meat made solely from cow muscle cells grown in a lab. There is a restaurant here in Israel already selling this for consumption. Is it kosher? The Rabbis would consider it kosher solely by virtue of the absence of dairy. But if it's kosher, is that the same as coming from God? Is it healthy and safe? These questions are not even considered, and so the public is given a false sense of security thinking well, our religious leaders, who are supposed to be wise and able to discern these things, think this is ok, it must be ok from a Godly perspective.
This couldn't be further from the Truth. There needs to be a fundamental paradigm shift in thinking of what is considered kosher. The word 'Kosher', which if it means 'what is proper', should then mean not just that it doesn't contain both meat and milk, but what is natural and comes from God which is healthy. Likewise, if it is man made, it cannot be considered kosher, therefore it cannot be healthy. We see this when we look at GMOs, and artificial flavors and colors in food, yet they are still labeled as kosher. This is definitive proof that the rabbis have greatly misinterpreted and gone off the path of God's original intentions.
We Must Get Back To Natural Health
This is the solution to both the pandemic and Climate Change. This is one way we can still assert our control over our own health and body. They can't control us unless we let them. We must assert our control by both words and actions.
We Are In The Midst Of Destroying Ourselves
And I'm not talking about climate change. It seems we cannot rely on Anyone anymore, not even our rabbis. I have come to the conclusion that unfortunately the whole rabbinical establishment will be destroyed by their own doing by not knowing the difference between Man and God. This is evidenced by their own idolatry with rabbi worship. Also, the Talmud has no basis or relevance to guide us through these modern times. Unfortunately, I feel this actually needs to happen to bring us back to observing true Torah, with the Kohanim and the Temple.
We will soon be faced with the consequences of our reliance on Science and Man. Men, who promised us salvation and life, but only led us to our death, destruction and enslavement. Then the world will come to repentance and cry out to God. But again, you are still looking for a man, a 'Messiah'. When your Savior has been there all the time, in the words of the Torah spoken by the living, eternal creator, the God of Israel, Yehovah.
You can save yourself now just by returning to the creator and relying on His laws, Yehovah is the only Moshiach we need.
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