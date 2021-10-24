In this video, we introduce you to the Legal System of the Universe where the Lord Jesus Christ is a judge. This concept is very important to know because this is the venue where you can stand against the devil - and prevail - getting recompenses from the devil for putting you through all of his foolishness. Spend a little time looking at the Judicil instruments that you will need in the Courts of the Universe, as this is information that your church will NEVER tell you.For more information about this topic:Here is the menu where you can look up all pertinent items related to this topic: