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The Hero’s Journey from No Fap to Tantric Sex [13] "How to Be Cross Eyed"
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6 views • March 24, 2020
Chapter 13 from my mémoire and lifehacking manifesto How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland/the-journey-from-no-fap-to-tantric-sex-871e3d1bd952
If you’re a man you’re going to need to choose between having a rowdy sex life and enjoying porn — sorry, you don’t get to have both! So much of our motivational psychology is just a manifestation of our selfish genes trying to get into the next generation. When you masturbate frequently with your own hand you deprive yourself profoundly of natural male aggression, drive and zest for life.
Order the book on Amazon https://amzn.to/2RnaPj3 ($9.99)
Or directly on my own website https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed ($8.99)
Download and Read the Sample Chapters
Lifehacking Your Looks
The Secret Lives of Alpha Males
Sex and Dating Hacks for Him and Her
Here https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed#Sample
Listen to this as an audio book on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/id1456423?country=us
Connect with Jonathan Roseland
The inventor of the most clever cocktail toast ever, former participant in a bank robbery, almost died underwater twice, raconteur & smart drug dealer.
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/#!/jroseland
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Gab.AI
https://gab.ai/jroseland
on Minds.com
https://www.minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland/the-journey-from-no-fap-to-tantric-sex-871e3d1bd952
If you’re a man you’re going to need to choose between having a rowdy sex life and enjoying porn — sorry, you don’t get to have both! So much of our motivational psychology is just a manifestation of our selfish genes trying to get into the next generation. When you masturbate frequently with your own hand you deprive yourself profoundly of natural male aggression, drive and zest for life.
Order the book on Amazon https://amzn.to/2RnaPj3 ($9.99)
Or directly on my own website https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed ($8.99)
Download and Read the Sample Chapters
Lifehacking Your Looks
The Secret Lives of Alpha Males
Sex and Dating Hacks for Him and Her
Here https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed#Sample
Listen to this as an audio book on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/id1456423?country=us
Connect with Jonathan Roseland
The inventor of the most clever cocktail toast ever, former participant in a bank robbery, almost died underwater twice, raconteur & smart drug dealer.
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/#!/jroseland
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Gab.AI
https://gab.ai/jroseland
on Minds.com
https://www.minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
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