The COVID Scamdemic is Unraveling

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GEMMA O'DOHERTY: IT DOES NOT EXIST, THE VIRUS DOES NOT EXIST!:
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/IT-DOES-NOT-EXIST,-THE-VIRUS-DOES-NOT-EXIST---GEMMA-O'DOHERT:e
“The greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public”: Dr. Roger Hodkinson, Cambridge-trained pathologist, blasts COVID measures as “outrageous,” in a private meeting with Canadian officials:
https://markcrispinmiller.com/2020/11/the-greatest-hoax-ever-perpetrated-on-an-unsuspecting-public-dr-roger-hodkinson-cambridge-trained-pathologist-blasts-covid-measures-as-outrageous-in-a-private-meeting-with-canadian-offici/
Slovak anti-government demonstration 17.11.2020 Bratislava
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OZ_jy8LUJLc
French Police Throw in Their Handcuffs:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WKKxwnSZ8z8J/
Netherlands Document "Beast" Computer:
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/presentatie_tb_18_november_2020_-_andre_van_der_zande.pdf
Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity 2020 | Comparison of biological and digital viruses:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OyYKnyJRuzg&;feature=youtu.be
Excess UK Deaths are in the YOUNG Caused by Lockdown not COVID:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_PS_bA9pWU&;t
"They've Killed God; I Can't Feel God; My Soul Is Dead" AstraZeneca Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Trials after Second Volunteer "Develops Neurological problems":
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/they-ve-killed-god-i-can-t-feel-god-my-soul-is-dead-astrazeneca-halts-covid-19-vaccine-trials-after-second-volunteer-develops-neurological-problems
Queensland Weekly Influenza Surveillance Report:
https://www.health.qld.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0026/961235/influenza-qld-2020.pdf
Former FEMA operative Celeste Solum talks with David Icke: - Vaccine & Mass-depopulation:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hay3FYxce9yv/
Dr. Andreas Noack Arrested in Germany Live on Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLxVMSsDAf4&;feature=emb_title
Reclaim Your Face:
https://reclaimyourface.eu/
Victoria's Spine Injury Recovery Fundraiser:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/victoria039s-spine-injury-recovery?utm_source=customer&;utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all
COPS FOR COVID TRUTH:
https://advocateme.wixsite.com/copsforcovidtruth
COVID Stickers - Anti-ganda Print Files:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xa6th9n4b7spkd1/AABL5HuuuW0ojclJeGImsa9ua?dl=0
Should You Take the COVID19 Test?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUqvZB65bYs&;t
Daniel Andrews Premier of Victoria Contact:
https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/contact-us
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/gxOZsLCxrooJ/
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