Sentenced to Eternal Death? How Can God Justify the Guilty?

📖 "The wages of sin is death" (Romans 6:23) — but what if there’s a way to overturn God’s verdict of guilty? In this urgent message from Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster exposes humanity’s spiritual death sentence and reveals how justification through Christ offers eternal freedom.
🔥 Key Revelations:
Why every sinner is condemned to eternal death (Revelation 20:11-15)
The shocking truth: Justification ≠ pardon or acquittal
How God’s judicial act changes your status from guilty to redeemed
6 critical aspects of justification (explained from Scripture)
💡 If you’ve ever feared God’s judgment or doubted your salvation, this video is for you. Share this urgent truth with friends on WhatsApp — eternity hangs in the balance!
00:00Introduction and Gratitude
00:24Understanding Justification
01:46The Verdict and Sentence
04:36The Meaning of Justification
07:22Aspects of Justification
08:10Conclusion and Thanks