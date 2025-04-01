BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sentenced to Eternal Death? How Can God Justify the Guilty?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • 4 weeks ago

📖 "The wages of sin is death" (Romans 6:23) — but what if there’s a way to overturn God’s verdict of guilty? In this urgent message from Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster exposes humanity’s spiritual death sentence and reveals how justification through Christ offers eternal freedom.

🔥 Key Revelations:

    Why every sinner is condemned to eternal death (Revelation 20:11-15)
    The shocking truth: Justification ≠ pardon or acquittal
    How God’s judicial act changes your status from guilty to redeemed
    6 critical aspects of justification (explained from Scripture)

💡 If you’ve ever feared God’s judgment or doubted your salvation, this video is for you. Share this urgent truth with friends on WhatsApp — eternity hangs in the balance!

👉 Subscribe for daily devotions and unlock biblical answers to life’s biggest questions.

#Justification #EternalLife #GuiltyBeforeGod #Romans623 #ChristianTruth

Keywords
eternal lifegracefaithbiblical truthlake of firechristian teachingrevelation 20second deathbook of lifegods judgmentassurance of salvationspiritual deathguilty verdictchristian salvationsalvation through christwords from the wordpastor roderick websterguilt and gracejustification before godeternal death sentenceromans 6 23how to be justifiedwhatsapp viral videosinners redemption
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Gratitude

00:24Understanding Justification

01:46The Verdict and Sentence

04:36The Meaning of Justification

07:22Aspects of Justification

08:10Conclusion and Thanks

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy