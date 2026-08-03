LIVE Patriot Q&A featuring Scott McKay

John Michael Chambers is going live with special guest and Patriot Streetfighter Scott McKay for the Patriot Q&A — answering YOUR questions for a solid hour.





Date: August 27th, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Where: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/





No fluff. No filters. Just truth. Where we go one, we go all.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.