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LIVE Patriot Q&A featuring Scott McKay
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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John Michael Chambers is going live with special guest and Patriot Streetfighter Scott McKay for the Patriot Q&A — answering YOUR questions for a solid hour.


Date: August 27th, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Where: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


No fluff. No filters. Just truth. Where we go one, we go all.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy