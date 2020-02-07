BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Engineered Bioweapons, Medical Martial Law & Silent Killers
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
72 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
45 views • February 07, 2020
[Audio Podcast Version: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2020/02/07/engineered-bioweapons-medical-martial-law-silent-killers]

[Episode Article Link: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2020/02/07/sn1003-engineered-bioweapons-medical-martial-law-silent-killers/]

These days, I’d say we’re all the way through and on the other side of the rabbit hole. We all followed that trail, and now, we’re in the upside down trying to make sense of all the inverted commotion. It seems as though every day now is a step closer towards some form of an apocalypse, and all we’re equipped with is our dwindling sanity and smart phones.

Information of the coronavirus being engineered is beginning to surface, calling into question not only the purpose, but the implications of such an invention; that’s right, biologically engineered diseases are a real thing and they’ve been let loose on the public. Strangely enough, like Event 201, previous governmental officials war-gamed the inevitability of diseases plaguing humanity and have organized an action against it – The Global Health Security Agenda.

The gradual discussion of what to do with a growing restless global population is creeping into everyday life as diseases such as the coronavirus begin plaguing humanity. We try to shy away from the fear mongering and the gloom and doom over here, but we do try to bring to your attention the necessity for awareness and now preparedness, however that may look for you. With times like these, eternal vigilance is all we have to sustain ourselves.
Keywords
podcastnew world orderagenda 21factions of freedomfreedom factioncoronaviruswuhan virusagenda 02030
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
New study reveals five lifestyle habits that could significantly extend life after cancer diagnosis

New study reveals five lifestyle habits that could significantly extend life after cancer diagnosis

Willow Tohi
Tarragon: A versatile essential oil for optimal health

Tarragon: A versatile essential oil for optimal health

Laura Harris
Trial Finds Lion&#8217;s Mane and Reishi Blend Reduced Anxiety Scores More Than Lion&#8217;s Mane Alone

Trial Finds Lion’s Mane and Reishi Blend Reduced Anxiety Scores More Than Lion’s Mane Alone

Coco Somers
Facial Acupuncture Described as Natural Skin Rejuvenation Method

Facial Acupuncture Described as Natural Skin Rejuvenation Method

Petra Stone
That nightly glass of wine may be raising your cancer risk, 843 studies suggest

That nightly glass of wine may be raising your cancer risk, 843 studies suggest

Cassie B.
Age Gates for AI: New York AI Law Requires Age Checks for All Chatbot Users

Age Gates for AI: New York AI Law Requires Age Checks for All Chatbot Users

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy