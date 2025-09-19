BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS 🐑 AS A ROMANTIC COMEDY
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
54 views • 2 days ago

The 1991 classic is such a thrilling crime drama but wouldn't it be as creepy and (quite frankly) hilarious if Hannibal Lecter fell in love with Detective Starling? No? Well, we think so!


Edited by Jon Tomlinson

Narration: Andy Geller

Executive Producer: Dustin McLean


Subscribe to CineFix for and movie-related content.

http://goo.gl/9AGRm


Follow us Twitter: https://twitter.com/CineFixNetwork


Oh, and we're on the Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CineFixNetwork


7 Things You (Probably) Didn't Know About The Godfather

https://youtu.be/iCtZPvxxsbo


Top 5 Plot Points of All Time

https://youtu.be/pSjOxsEWFM8


Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers - What's the Difference?

https://youtu.be/f3ObBHb5bP4


Spider-Man as a Stalker - Trailer Mix

https://youtu.be/4BhPXKC2zak


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HCoTiU0S85Y

mashupromantic comedysilence of the lambstrailer mix
