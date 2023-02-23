Create New Account
James OKeefe got fired by his own board after their biggest and most viewed video ever on Pfizer
James O'keefe, a true patriot and an all American hero is fired by Project Veritas' board members without any reason other than fabricated lies against him in the aftermath of Project Veritas' biggest accomplishment with their most watched video in Veritas' history. (Something really stinks here)

