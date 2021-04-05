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Updates Announced + Legal Action for Temple Mount Tunneling + CDC Director feels impending doom
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110 views • April 05, 2021
In this video, we begin by announcing updates to TheOpenScroll.com:
Examples of the Keystone and Extended Keystone Patterns
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/keystoneExamples.htm
Reset 2022 Journal
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/Reset2022Journal.htm
We talk about some current events.
Rabbi Asor presses Jerusalem officials to take legal action against Vatican's illegal tunneling under the Temple Mount.
German researchers create, then erase, false memories in people’s minds.
CDC Director Walensky goes off script during White House briefing, admitting recurring feeling of impending doom and saying, "I am scared."
We wrap this up with Aaron reading Jeremiah 24 and Psalm 37.
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
Examples of the Keystone and Extended Keystone Patterns
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/keystoneExamples.htm
Reset 2022 Journal
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/Reset2022Journal.htm
We talk about some current events.
Rabbi Asor presses Jerusalem officials to take legal action against Vatican's illegal tunneling under the Temple Mount.
German researchers create, then erase, false memories in people’s minds.
CDC Director Walensky goes off script during White House briefing, admitting recurring feeling of impending doom and saying, "I am scared."
We wrap this up with Aaron reading Jeremiah 24 and Psalm 37.
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
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