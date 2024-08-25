In Toretsk agglomeration on Donetsk front, it was badly burned during the Russian troops' attacks to enter the city center from various directions, and the fighters fighting for Zelensky there, began to worry at a high level. Russian military correspondents released footage on Telegram channel, on August 25, 2024, showing scenes of complete disarray of Ukrainian troops' positions in a powerful fortress city, the construction of which began in 2015 at the suggestion of NATO. After the Ukrainian offensive on Kursk, Russia began to act very harshly, redoubling attacks with powerful methods by Aviation and ground artillery, in order to drive enemy troops out of reinforced concrete bunkers.

Toretsk was completely burned at night, destroying high-rise buildings containing Ukrainian positions, ensuring the advancement of Russian assault groups to break through enemy lines. They could not withstand the impressive onslaught of powerful Russian TOS Sistems fire, in a city that has been almost uninhabited since the beginning of the war. Supporters of the war are desperately trying to hide Toretsk, reporting that the Kursk front is successful. According to reports, the Ukrainian brigades appear to have been ordered to retreat while minimizing their losses. If they did not retreat, only ruins and the casualties of the soldiers would remain of the city. At first glance, the battle of Toretsk had turned into a disaster for Ukraine.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/