Dr. Charles Hoffe Says 2/3 of His Patients’ New Cancer Diagnoses are Stage 4

Summary：Doctors are seeing the number of cancer cases which are much advanced at the time of first diagnosis. Dr. Charles Hoffe says that since the Covid vaccine rollout, two out of three of his patients’ new cancer diagnoses are stage 4. People who previous cancers were in remission are flaring up since they took the shots. The new cancers seem to grow very aggressively and are very resistant to treatment.
