The Child Trafficking of Baby Cyrus - Diego Rodriguez

Diego Rodriguez is the grandfather of Cyrus Anderson. Baby Cyrus is the child in the Child Protective Services medical kidnapping case that has been in the media nationwide. In early March baby Cyrus was stolen from the arms of his mother by police officers from the Meridian Police Department in Idaho for what many say are bogus claims. He has video footage, documentation, a timeline and the names of the doctors, social workers, and police officers. Diego's efforts are exposing CPS child trafficking.

Click here to find out more about the case of "Baby Cyrus" https://freedomman.org/

Government Disinformation is PROVEN REAL

My Response to the Idaho Statesman Regarding the St. Luke's Lawsuit

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