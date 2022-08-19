The Child Trafficking of Baby Cyrus - Diego Rodriguez

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Diego Rodriguez is the grandfather of Cyrus Anderson. Baby Cyrus is the child in the Child Protective Services medical kidnapping case that has been in the media nationwide. In early March baby Cyrus was stolen from the arms of his mother by police officers from the Meridian Police Department in Idaho for what many say are bogus claims. He has video footage, documentation, a timeline and the names of the doctors, social workers, and police officers. Diego's efforts are exposing CPS child trafficking.
Click here to find out more about the case of "Baby Cyrus" https://freedomman.org/
Government Disinformation is PROVEN REAL
My Response to the Idaho Statesman Regarding the St. Luke's Lawsuit
Please subscribe at www.libertymonks.com to get up to date info on all of our latest episodes!
Follow us on our Facebook page
Follow us on: Twitter and Gettr
See Select Videos on:
YouTube
Rumble
Brighteon
Listen on iTunes, Spotify and Anchor