© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trudeau: Boosters needed 2022 and 2023
Follow
0
Share
Report
102 views • July 17, 2021
Trudeau describes ordering 30 million plus doses from pharmaceutical companies to cover covid booster shots in 2022 and 2023.
Apparently 2 shots isn't good enough... now you'll need them every year.
Use this URL to bypass brighteon social media bans tinyurl.com/h5x5msy6
Apparently 2 shots isn't good enough... now you'll need them every year.
Use this URL to bypass brighteon social media bans tinyurl.com/h5x5msy6
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.