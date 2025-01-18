From Church Courting to Family Sacrifice: A Love Story Rooted in Faith

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us for a heartfelt journey through Edith Collins' inspiring love story, shaped by faith, community, and sacrifice. From a chance meeting at church to building a family grounded in Godly values, this episode is packed with wisdom and encouragement for anyone seeking to strengthen their relationships and faith.
Timestamps: 0:00 - Welcome and prayer
0:46 - How Edith and Bartholomew met at church
2:01 - Navigating strict parenting and courting
3:47 - Memories of soul-winning and church activities
5:29 - Balancing family, church, and personal sacrifice
7:54 - Moving to reunite her family and the power of a father’s presence
10:29 - God’s design for family and its impact on children
12:07 - How Edith’s example shaped future generations
