Max Blumenthal Interrogated at Dulles Airport - Judge Andrew Napolitano

Judging Freedom: Max Blumenthal Interrogated at Dulles Airport for Speech! - show from Feb 27th.

The following description was not from 'Judging Freedom', that had little:

Max Blumenthal shares his experience of being interrogated at Dulles Airport by Customs and Border Protection agents about his political views and associations. He discusses the broader context of U.S. government harassment of activists and journalists, particularly those critical of Israel. The conversation also delves into Israel's actions in Gaza, including allegations of killing hostages and exploiting their deaths for propaganda.

Judging Freedom, Video link at YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hY0EyhhSvXI