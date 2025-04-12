Focus on The Prize and Take One Step at a Time

A unique word, Toward The Mark Minute podcast about staying focused on “The Prize” (Philippians 3:13-14), putting one foot in front of the other toward finishing triumphant … remembering that you've come too far to quit and your next victory may be waiting around the next corner!

All of us face challenges in our lives. When we focus on pressing toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus, taking one step at a time, following the lead of The Holy Spirit, we will… "Triumph Over the Urge to Quit and Avoid a Lifetime of Regret"!





Don't quit or stop short; The fruit of your labor, all you've worked for, everything you'd sought God for, everything you’ve sown for may be waiting just around the corner.

Welcome to a space where a small ministry family expresses big passion for, and joy in, Christ Jesus. This is a wonder-filled, adventurous journey for a lifetime, friend. We’re really glad you’re here!

