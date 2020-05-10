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"Plague of Corruption" by Dr. Judy Mikovits, Kent Heckenlively, interview - with George Noory
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100 views • May 10, 2020
Bombshell George Noory interview with Dr. Judy Micovits, PhD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and Kent Heckenlively, Attorney and Science teacher, authors of the recently published book (April 2020) "Plague of Corruption."
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