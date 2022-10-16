Freedom Party Victoria Talks at Epping 16 October 2022

Democracy is Us Epping arranged a Sunday afternoon meetup to hear from three Freedom Party Victoria candidates, Angela, Anastacia and Andrew, standing in the 26 November 2022 State Election. The presentation was interactive with the Epping audience chiming in with questions and additional thoughts. The feelings we took away were positivity and deeper commitment. We are all going to put in a massive personal effort to push the corrupt government out once and for all.
