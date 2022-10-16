Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Freedom Party Victoria Talks at Epping 16 October 2022
49 views
channel image
Lightpath
Published a month ago |

Democracy is Us Epping arranged a Sunday afternoon meetup to hear from three Freedom Party Victoria candidates, Angela, Anastacia and Andrew, standing in the 26 November 2022 State Election. The presentation was interactive with the Epping audience chiming in with questions and additional thoughts. The feelings we took away were positivity and deeper commitment. We are all going to put in a massive personal effort to push the corrupt government out once and for all. 

Keywords
candidatesquestionscorrupt governmentangelapositivitypresentationfreedom partyaudienceinteractivedemocracy is useppinganasticia ntouniandrew filippopoulosnovember state electiondeeper commitmentmassive effort

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket