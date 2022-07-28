A 5000 Year Tradition

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Master Lama Rasaji Talks About A Festival That Has Been Happening In India For Thousands Of Years. Listen In To Hear About An Incident Orchestrated By Abba In 1875 That Brings History From Christianity And Hinduism Together So The People Can Understand That God, Our Father, Is One.

This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 44, Spiritual Awakening. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-44-spiritual-awakening/

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