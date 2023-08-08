DR PETER MCCULLOUGH DISCUSSES HOW TO BREAKDOWN SPIKE PROTEIN

👀Buy Nattokinase on Amazon to Degrade Spike Protein: https://amzn.to/44X1yA2 👀
https://www.paypal.me/Dissident7
https://www.Dissident7.com
Litecoin: ltc1q5uy94k9e3nm3p6n9zx29ql09m47ejqcnasmcf9
Bitcoin: bc1qz7c99g99eusznp05av8eh088sdllyf45nhhxfa
I'm a UK Dissident currently living abroad since before the Plandemic and I'm documenting the demise of the West, if you can help please donate, any bit helps
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.