The ESV Bible: Good, Bad, or Horrific?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker looks at the modern ESV Bible and asks, "Is it, good, or bad, or horrible?" He then shows many examples of poor scholarship, making Jesus a liar, and attacking his deity. It also takes out a lot of whole bible verses. How could anyone defend this modern perversion?