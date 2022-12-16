Glenn Beck | How Biden & the Border Crisis may BREAK the US Dollar

The border crisis continues on, especially now with the end of Title 42. In fact, reports estimate that in the coming weeks, border patrol agents may be faced with 14 THOUSAND arrests along the southern border every DAY. So, how will President Biden address (or not address…) the growing issue? Glenn predicts he’ll help the blue states — like California — by bailing them out…and that those bail outs could have disastrous consequences for the U.S. dollar.

UPDATE: Court says ‘Remain in Mexico’ immigration policy must stay

The decision struck a blow against President Joe Biden’s effort to reverse the border policies of his predecessor, Donald Trump

