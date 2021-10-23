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Οι Τουρκόχοιροι σφάζουν Έλληνες
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0 view • October 23, 2021
Εδώ βλέπουμε την αγάπη που θρέφουν οι "Γείτονες- Σύμμαχοι" Τούρκοι απέναντι μας. Ελληνοτουρκική φιλία και πράσινα άλογα! Δεν γίνεται να είσαι Έλληνας και να έχεις φίλο Τούρκο! Εκτός και εάν ο Τούρκος είναι ένας από τα εκατομμύρια εξισλαμισμένων Ελλήνων που δηλώνουν υποχρεωτικά Τούρκοι
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