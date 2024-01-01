Quo Vadis





Dec 31, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Medjugorje Message to Visionary Marija for December 31, 2023.





Medjugorje Visionary Maria had her regular apparition of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the evening hours in Medjugorje of December 31, 2023.





On that occasion, she was given a message, we could say, like no other before.





In this video, we narrate the event from the apparition with the message of the Blessed Virgin Mary:





Our Lady first thanked for all the prayers, and then prayed for all the pilgrims, and especially for all the sick.





The apparition lasted unusually long.





After the apparition, Our Lady left a message inviting us all to pray tomorrow at the place of the apparition.





She invited all those who are able to climb the Apparition Hill tomorrow at 3 p m.





After that, she said that she would pray for three hours, and after that the apparition would begin around 6:00 p m.





Our Lady especially emphasized that she has a special gift that she will give us tomorrow.





Visionary Maria was, as we learn, quite shaken after the message she received.





Maria is the third oldest of the visionaries.





She was born on April 1, 1965, in Bijakovici and was 16 when the apparitions began.





Her prayer mission given by Our Lady is to pray for all the souls in purgatory.





Our Lady appeared to her for the first time on June 25, 1981.





It was January 25, 1987, when the first monthly message was given from Our Lady.





Maria is described in all the books of Medjugorje as deeply spiritual, prayerful, meek, sensitive and humble.





Marija also has a wonderful sense of humor and a radiant joy about her.





Marija is married and has four children.





She lives part of the year in Italy and part of her year in Medjugorje.





Please remain in prayer as we will update you as soon as possible tomorrow!





Original text: medjugorje-news.com





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e9evIhgiOrU