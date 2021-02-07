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Border Official Scared of What's Coming! Covid Vaccination Megasites Open, Military to Assist, and More 02.06.2021
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812 views • February 07, 2021
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--
‘I’m Scared of What’s Coming,’ Warns Border Official as Thousands of Illegals Captured Daily
https://www.newswars.com/im-scared-of-whats-coming-warns-border-official-as-thousands-of-illegals-captured-daily/
--
More COVID-19 vaccination megasites open, Pentagon deploys troops: https://youtu.be/uMT0Npn4-jE
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.06.2021):
Who Breeds in California: https://www.unz.com/article/who-breeds-in-california/
--
Weatherman Plus Weather channel: https://youtu.be/p9nSF_aSzQM
--
Why Do We Need More Climate Research? https://www.ldeo.columbia.edu/news-events/you-asked-if-science-clear-why-do-we-need-more-climate-research
--
Saharan dust engulfs Europe: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/sahara-dust-orange-sky-video-pictures-europe-switzerland-france-italy.html
--
Unprecedented arctic blasts to deep freeze North America, Europe and Asia: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/arctic-blasts-north-america-europe-asia-southern-hemisphere-video.html
--
Tidal wave crashes cars in Venezuela: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/tidal-wave-venezuela-video-puerto-cabello-pictures.html
--
Biblical locust invasion in Somalia: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/biblical-locust-plague-somalia-state-of-emergency-video.html
--
Blood red dye water floods in Indonesia: https://youtu.be/PLekGzKfrHg
--
Mike Lindell's - Absolute Proof: https://rumble.com/vdlg0h-mike-lindells-absolute-proof.html
--
Romney Proposal Would Give a Monthly Check to Families With Children: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/02/05/romney-proposal-would-give-a-monthly-check-to-families-with-children-n1423404
--
Pope Francis Bowing Down: https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2021/02/new-world-order-pope-francis-bowing-down-and-kissing-the-hands-of-rothschild-rockefeller-great-video-2593351.html
--
Prefab detention facility is being built in San Diego: https://youtu.be/s_a77vXRhmc
--
Dr. Charles Morgan on Psycho-Neurobiology and War: https://youtu.be/cTtIPBPSv0U
--
Panic and Chaos Sweep Across In China: https://youtu.be/1YiopS58r3o
--
New Israeli Drug Cured 29 of 30 Seriously Ill: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/02/05/new-israeli-drug-cured-29-of-30-covid-patients-who-were-seriously-ill-n1423461
--
hospitals with COVID-19: https://youtu.be/552ihTgSyFw
--
Pentagon Deploys 1,000 Troops to Help California Vaccination Sites: https://youtu.be/GSkh8QXJDLU
--
Coronavirus cases drop at US homes for elderly and infirm: https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-cases-drop-us-elderly-homes-c889d733d127465f0ff858156daafe40
--
Federal executions likely a COVID superspreader: https://apnews.com/article/public-health-prisons-health-coronavirus-pandemic-executions-9c355b58c78492613eedbf1c7c1fb42c
--
Poorer countries seek their own vaccines: https://apnews.com/article/business-honduras-coronavirus-vaccine-coronavirus-pandemic-central-america-16d7d06f031c89aaf37a4306747b9128
--
Calls grow for US to rely on rapid tests: https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-pandemics-coronavirus-pandemic-b72e56902c9a682201dc7e2e95530551
--
Is It Flu or COVID-19? https://www.verywellhealth.com/flu-and-covid-19-symptoms-and-tests-5080462
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
‘I’m Scared of What’s Coming,’ Warns Border Official as Thousands of Illegals Captured Daily
https://www.newswars.com/im-scared-of-whats-coming-warns-border-official-as-thousands-of-illegals-captured-daily/
--
More COVID-19 vaccination megasites open, Pentagon deploys troops: https://youtu.be/uMT0Npn4-jE
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.06.2021):
Who Breeds in California: https://www.unz.com/article/who-breeds-in-california/
--
Weatherman Plus Weather channel: https://youtu.be/p9nSF_aSzQM
--
Why Do We Need More Climate Research? https://www.ldeo.columbia.edu/news-events/you-asked-if-science-clear-why-do-we-need-more-climate-research
--
Saharan dust engulfs Europe: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/sahara-dust-orange-sky-video-pictures-europe-switzerland-france-italy.html
--
Unprecedented arctic blasts to deep freeze North America, Europe and Asia: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/arctic-blasts-north-america-europe-asia-southern-hemisphere-video.html
--
Tidal wave crashes cars in Venezuela: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/tidal-wave-venezuela-video-puerto-cabello-pictures.html
--
Biblical locust invasion in Somalia: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/biblical-locust-plague-somalia-state-of-emergency-video.html
--
Blood red dye water floods in Indonesia: https://youtu.be/PLekGzKfrHg
--
Mike Lindell's - Absolute Proof: https://rumble.com/vdlg0h-mike-lindells-absolute-proof.html
--
Romney Proposal Would Give a Monthly Check to Families With Children: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/02/05/romney-proposal-would-give-a-monthly-check-to-families-with-children-n1423404
--
Pope Francis Bowing Down: https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2021/02/new-world-order-pope-francis-bowing-down-and-kissing-the-hands-of-rothschild-rockefeller-great-video-2593351.html
--
Prefab detention facility is being built in San Diego: https://youtu.be/s_a77vXRhmc
--
Dr. Charles Morgan on Psycho-Neurobiology and War: https://youtu.be/cTtIPBPSv0U
--
Panic and Chaos Sweep Across In China: https://youtu.be/1YiopS58r3o
--
New Israeli Drug Cured 29 of 30 Seriously Ill: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/02/05/new-israeli-drug-cured-29-of-30-covid-patients-who-were-seriously-ill-n1423461
--
hospitals with COVID-19: https://youtu.be/552ihTgSyFw
--
Pentagon Deploys 1,000 Troops to Help California Vaccination Sites: https://youtu.be/GSkh8QXJDLU
--
Coronavirus cases drop at US homes for elderly and infirm: https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-cases-drop-us-elderly-homes-c889d733d127465f0ff858156daafe40
--
Federal executions likely a COVID superspreader: https://apnews.com/article/public-health-prisons-health-coronavirus-pandemic-executions-9c355b58c78492613eedbf1c7c1fb42c
--
Poorer countries seek their own vaccines: https://apnews.com/article/business-honduras-coronavirus-vaccine-coronavirus-pandemic-central-america-16d7d06f031c89aaf37a4306747b9128
--
Calls grow for US to rely on rapid tests: https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-pandemics-coronavirus-pandemic-b72e56902c9a682201dc7e2e95530551
--
Is It Flu or COVID-19? https://www.verywellhealth.com/flu-and-covid-19-symptoms-and-tests-5080462
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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