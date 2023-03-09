I'm sharing this video from 'The New Atlas' on YouTube with the description. Below that is a short statement about how a 'Maidan' started in Georgia in 2014.

- Protests in Georgia consist of US-backed opposition groups (literally waving US and EU flags) attempting to block a bill to increase transparency behind political groups to reduce foreign interference; - The US has already once overthrown Georgia’s government in 2003, according to the London Guardian; - By 2008 after flooding Georgia with weapons and training its military, Georgia attacked Russia, according to a EU investigation; - The US seeks to stir up trouble in Georgia again to “extend” Russia as explained in detail by the RAND Corporation’s 2019 paper, “Extending Russia;” (here is the PDF -https://www.rand.org/content/dam/rand/pubs/research_reports/RR3000/RR3063/RAND_RR3063.pdf )



- The US has pressured other nations attempting to pass bills to protect against foreign interference including recently Thailand; References: BBC - Georgia protests: Police push protesters back from parliament (2023): https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe... Transparency International - Who Supports Us: https://www.transparency.org/en/the-o... CNN - Georgia withdraws ‘foreign influence’ bill that sparked angry protests (2023): https://edition.cnn.com/2023/03/09/eu... Guardian - US campaign behind the turmoil in Kiev (2004): https://www.theguardian.com/world/200... Reuters - Georgia started war with Russia: EU-backed report (2009): https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ge... RAND Corporation - Extending Russia (2019): https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_re... Where to Find My Work: Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/ Telegram: https://t.me/brianlovethailand Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic Odysee (YouTube alternative): https://odysee.com/@LandDestroyer:8 Rumble (YouTube alternative): https://rumble.com/c/c-1459863 Weibo: https://weibo.com/u/7726044004 ไบรอัน แฟนคลับ (Facebook): https://facebook.com/BrianThaiFanclub/ Line Group: https://lin.ee/JIxTpKe Gab: https://gab.com/BrianBerletic VK (Facebook alternative): https://vk.com/brianberletic How to Support my Work (and thank you!): Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer PromptPay: 0851547235 Cryptocurrency Donations: Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7 BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr

---

A "Maidan" began in Georgia.





By @zergulio:

Clearly on the patterns of Ukraine in 2014, the United States has already declared the inadmissibility of pressure on the protesters and supported them. The reasons for this are obvious, Georgia should burn with Russophobia and attack Tskhinvali, and not live an ordinary life. Therefore, it is urgent to bring a sick maniac like Zelensky to power. The same Saakashvili is a good fit.

Noteworthy is the multi-kilometer traffic jam at the Upper Lars checkpoint towards Russia from Georgia. For some reason, people with bright faces, who fled from totalitarian Russia, do not expect anything good from the democratic pro-American revolution of Kindzmarauli and are moving at a vigorous gallop to Mordor. What's happened? Where does this lack of faith in democracy come from?





