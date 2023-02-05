The Armed Forces of Ukraine leave the burning Bakhmut, unable to withstand the battle with the fighters of the PMC "Wagner": "We came out of this hell, we barely left in small groups."
Assault groups of the "orchestra" continue to advance in the city. There is a result - the streets and a number of objects in the city are taken, the clashes are violent.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.