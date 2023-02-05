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The Armed Forces of Ukraine leave the burning Bakhmut, unable to withstand the battle with the fighters of the PMC "Wagner": "We came out of this hell, we barely left in small groups."
Assault groups of the "orchestra" continue to advance in the city. There is a result - the streets and a number of objects in the city are taken, the clashes are violent.