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Satanic Abuse Testimony: Ronald Bernard
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273 views • March 01, 2021
Ronald Bernard is a Dutch man who was very involved in the world of high finance. His experiences indicate that Satanic cults operate at the so-called illuminati level of society. His testimony, like that of many other whistle-blowers, point to Satanic Ritual Abuse as being an occult phenomena that is far more common than would naturally be considered likely.
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