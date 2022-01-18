BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHINA NWO ARTIFICIAL SUN
The Captain's Log
The Captain's Log
10 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
38 views • January 18, 2022
What is happening in China

Refer Get $10 of BitCoin BTC on UpHold Earn up to $200
https://bit.ly/3vYGx6b

The Culture War TeeSpring Merch

http://culturewar.ga

Telegram Channel:

https://t.me/theculturewar
The Culture War Discord:
https://discord.gg/HJg9rU4r

We'll both get $75 when you join Chime and set up direct deposit! https://bit.ly/3eGqELK
Help me Keep running my Podcast and Live Streaming
https://gofund.me/21b6b90f
SubscribeStar:
https://www.subscribestar.com/frankthetank
Talking about the lunatics of the left and right (Q Anon people and SJWs), politics, and society
The Culture War Blog:
https://culturewar.tk/
The Culture War Merch NEW EGOGRAM Design:
https://culturewar.tk/merch/
The Culture Podcast Substack:
https://tcwpodcast.substack.com/
Links to Follow me on:
Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/c/TCW
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/bakithehammer
Tik Tok: www.tiktok.com/@bakithehammer
Tunein:
http://tun.in/pkhpK
IG: https://instagram.com/f_c_j_r
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@theculturewar
Dtube: https://d.tube/#!/c/theculturewar
Odysee/Lbry: https://odysee.com/@TheOutlier
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tcw
Gab https://gab.com/Buffalo_Goku
Minds https://www.minds.com/Buffalo_Goku/
Cash app $fcjr89
StreamLabs
https://streamlabs.com/frankiecordeirajr/v2
SnapChat
https://www.snapchat.com/add/c_isforcookie89
Keywords
chinasunartificial sun
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Analysis Links Muscle Loss to 42% Higher Dementia Risk; Obesity Association Varies by Age

Analysis Links Muscle Loss to 42% Higher Dementia Risk; Obesity Association Varies by Age

Douglas Harrington
U.S.-China Race in AI, Intelligence, and Nuclear Systems Raises Questions, Reports Say

U.S.-China Race in AI, Intelligence, and Nuclear Systems Raises Questions, Reports Say

Chase Codewell
Sixth Batch of Declassified UAP Files Features Warp-Drive Research and Unidentified Footage

Sixth Batch of Declassified UAP Files Features Warp-Drive Research and Unidentified Footage

Garrison Vance
Study Links Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia to Slower Biological Aging on One Measure

Study Links Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia to Slower Biological Aging on One Measure

Chase Codewell
Analysis of 12 Trials Links Periodontal Treatment to Lower Blood Pressure

Analysis of 12 Trials Links Periodontal Treatment to Lower Blood Pressure

Coco Somers
Study Finds Mercury May Be Shrinking Faster Than Previously Estimated

Study Finds Mercury May Be Shrinking Faster Than Previously Estimated

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy