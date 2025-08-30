BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
End of the Fed What Will Replace Credit Cards and Banks
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2134 followers
245 views • 22 hours ago

Federal Reserve may soon face competition from blockchain alternatives pushing the use of stablecoins instead of credit cards or banks? Trump’s rumored $500 bill and gold repricing strategy takes us to a new economic system. Are we ready for that?



Keywords
david dubyneadapt 2030financial resetcivilization cyclethe future of moneywhats happening right nowwhat comes nextfuture of moneyfederal reserve collapsestablecoins explainedtrump 500 billgold repricingmarket rotation 2025cryptocurrency dollarsstablecoin paymentsend of the feddeflationary currencystablecoin revolutionstablecoins could replace credit cards and banks
