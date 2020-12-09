© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Texas Lawsuit Before SCOTUS
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
180 views • December 09, 2020
In this video I take an intuitive look at the Texas lawsuit going before the Supreme Court seeking to nullify the electors from four states alleging they did not follow the Constitutional process.
Will the Supreme Court side with Texas? Will the electoral votes from the states in question be tossed out?
My videos are my opinion based on my intuition and interpretation of the cards.
Follow me on Parler, Rumble and Bitchute.
Follow me on YouTube for weekly and monthly videos.
Will the Supreme Court side with Texas? Will the electoral votes from the states in question be tossed out?
My videos are my opinion based on my intuition and interpretation of the cards.
Follow me on Parler, Rumble and Bitchute.
Follow me on YouTube for weekly and monthly videos.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.