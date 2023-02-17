Always Be Working- Ways To Mitigate The Coming Catastrophes And Calamities

The gray terror attacks are part of a larger, 5th generation war being prosecuted against America and other western nations. This plan is discussed in some detail in "Spetznaz: Inside the Soviet SAS" by Viktor Suvarov, who was a GRU defector and author. The globalists, the deep state, china, the communists and other fifth column forces, and fedgov are amongst the perpetrators of this war against America and humanity. Survival principles, prepping skills and philosophies and homesteading efforts all work hand and glove to provide buffers against these onslaughts. Thank you for watching. Take care, God bless you. https://babylonbee.com/news/officials-remind-residents-of-east-palestine-to-protect-themselves-by-getting-their-covid-booster
