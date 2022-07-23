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Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 11:00, July 23, 2022 - Eng, Full Text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine


▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.


💥 High-precision attack launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at a provisional base of 406th Artillery Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) deployed in Apostolovo (Dnepropetrovsk region) has resulted in the elimination of up to 200 servicemen, 9 artillery cannons and military equipment.


▪️Attack launched by Russian artillery at the positions of Donbass nationalist group deployed near Verkhnekamenskoye has resulted in the elimination of over 60 militants.


✈️💥 Attacks launched by operational-tactical aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has resulted in the elimination of over 50% of personnel of 2nd Battalion from 14th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU.


💥✈️ Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery continue launching attacks at the military facilities in Ukraine.

The list of neutralised targets includes 12 command posts, 4 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots near Nikanorovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Nikolayev, as well as 226 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration.


💥 Within the counter-battery warfare, 3 Grad MRLS plattoons have been neutralised near Adamovka, Slavyansk and Seversk, 3 Msta-S self-propelled artillery system plattoons, 10 Msta-B artillery gun plattoons, 24 D-20 artillery howitzer plattoons and 15 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery plattoons have been neutralised at their firing positions near Zvanovka, Paraskoviyevka, Opytnoye, Vesyoloye, Razdolovka, Bakhmutskoye, Vodyanoye, Georgiyevka, Chasov Yar, Serebryanka and Kamyshevakha (Donetsk People's Republic).


💥 Russian air defence means have destroyed 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Topolskoye, Dmitrovka, Novaya Gnilitsa, Malaya Kamyshevakha, Bolshiye Prokhody (Kharkov region), Ternovyie Pody, Kalinovka (Nikolayev region), Tsyurupinsk (Kherson region), Khartsyzsk and Gorlovka (Donetsk People's Republic).


📊 In total, 260 airplanes and 144 helicopters, 1,600 unmanned aerial vehicles, 357 air defence missile systems, 4,146 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 763 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,185 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 4,453 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.

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russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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