20 Racist Questions on Nebraska's Racist Morning News - Is Chris a Racist? Plus, is World War Racist?

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A controversial Omaha morning radio program where the hosts repeatedly broadcast that every single person in Nebraska is racist, while questioning and accusing one another of racism—but never directly admitting it about themselves—delivering this message daily to the entire state.
View the transcript at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/20-racist-questions-on-nebraskas
#Nebraska #Racist #MorningNews #RacistQuestions #OmahaNebraska
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