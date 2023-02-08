Fallen angels and the alien deception

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from Shield of the Son an expose of the fallen angels of the Bible masquerading as UFOs in our skies. Struggling to keep their form as its dimensional and spiritual in nature.
Repent brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.