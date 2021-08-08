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Defying Insanity
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144 views • August 08, 2021
As a means of introducing myself and some of the more out-of-the-box content you will be able to find here on my channel... I am pleased to debut a special musical presentation: "ode to COVID" produced by Synergy Media & Anti-Gravity Prods.
For more information on the TRUTHFUL contents of this video, visit: ChildrensHealthDefense.org.
Wishing you all vibrant wellness and wellbeing.
Love and light,
SynergyGoddess
For more information on the TRUTHFUL contents of this video, visit: ChildrensHealthDefense.org.
Wishing you all vibrant wellness and wellbeing.
Love and light,
SynergyGoddess
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