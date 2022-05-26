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USA Will Sign On to WHO Treaty. Provision 16.2 Rev 16:2 Grievous Sores -- MARK OF THE BEAST
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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381 views • May 26, 2022
This is all according to scripture. Praise God, Jesus Christ is salvation! Jesus Christ is LORD and Savior! His grace and peace be with you all, always.
PS read your Bible! :) let no man deceive you by any means!
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_fil...

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The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
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