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Evangelism? Don’t Be Weird
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42 views • October 12, 2021
Christians get excited to “Speak up for those who have no voice,” but in the name of evangelism they often exhibit the good, the bad, and the ugly. What exactly is evangelism, and can we practice sharing the good news without being weird? This presentation offers insights and advice that should prove helpful not only to first-timers, but also to seasoned evangelists.
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