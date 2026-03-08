BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
How to Ditch Gmail for Proton mail
Integritydesign
Integritydesign
Your inbox is being watched. 👁️


Gmail scans your data. Proton encrypts it. It’s that simple.


I just switched to Proton Mail to protect my privacy with Swiss-level security. End-to-end encryption means my private life stays private. No ads, no tracking, just pure security. 🔒


Stop being the product. Start being the owner of your data.


Check the link to start your migration today! 🚀


Try Proton Mail for yourself.

https://go.getproton.me/SH2SG


Abacus AI mentioned near the end of the video:

https://chatllm.abacus.ai/FkmsVrGkcq

