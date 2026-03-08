How to Ditch Gmail for Proton mail

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Your inbox is being watched. 👁️
Gmail scans your data. Proton encrypts it. It’s that simple.
I just switched to Proton Mail to protect my privacy with Swiss-level security. End-to-end encryption means my private life stays private. No ads, no tracking, just pure security. 🔒
Stop being the product. Start being the owner of your data.
Check the link to start your migration today! 🚀
Try Proton Mail for yourself.
Abacus AI mentioned near the end of the video: